Falcons WR Julio Jones reports to training camp

Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones kept his word.

Despite not having a long-term contract extension, he showed up to training camp, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. It may be a little while for the contract though despite recent deals for defenders Grady Jarrett and Deion Jones, Rapoport added.

Last offseason, Jones sat out before getting his contract adjusted. This season he said he trusts owner Arthur Blank's promise to get a new deal done.

"Mr. Blank gave us his word," Jones said. "That's golden. ... [Blank's] word is that it's going to get done. ... There's no stress on my end. I'm not thinking about it."

Jones has two years left on his contract worth $9.6 million and $11.426 million, respectively.