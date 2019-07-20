Mike Shanahan attends Broncos training camp

A permanent return to the sidelines doesn't appear to be in the cards for Mike Shanahan, but the legendary head coach made a brief exception on Saturday.

Shanahan, the winningest coach in Broncos' franchise history with 130 victories, attended Day 3 of the team's workouts as a special guest of the organization that he coached for 14 seasons and led to consecutive Super Bowl wins in 1997 and 1998.

Mike Shanahan is back at Dove Valley for the first time since 2008. pic.twitter.com/Tb5PuyueSg â Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) July 20, 2019

According to Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic, Shanahan's visit marked the first time he attended a Broncos practice since 2008, the same year he was relieved from his duties as coach and Executive Vice President of Football Operations after failing to reach the playoffs for three straight seasons. Shanahan spent a year out of the league before becoming the head coach and EVP for the Redskins in 2010 where he spent four seasons.

For years, the issues between Shanahan and the organization, most notably with team president Joe Ellis, has been well-documented. Given how his time in Denver concluded, it seemed unlikely for a time that Shanahan would ever mend his relationship with the team and Ellis, who he's known for 20+ years.

Saturday's proceedings give the indication that the rough patches are on their way to being smoothed over between all parties, and Shanahan is on his way back to being a cherished member of the Broncos' family.