Move The Sticks 2019 Position Prototype Series

(NFL.com)

In the first edition of the Move The Sticks prototype series, DJ & Bucky dive into the running back position. The guys first give the running back attributes they look for when they're scouting (1:23). Next, we hear from three guests who know plenty about running backs -- Maurice Jones-Drew (9:01), Hall of Famer Terrell Davis (24:38) and Titans general manager Jon Robinson (46:44). Finally, DJ and Bucky round out the show by saying who their prototypical running back playing today is (53:52).

In the second edition of the Move The Sticks prototype series, DJ & Bucky dive into the quarterback position. First, the guys discuss the QB attributes they look for when they're scouting (2:04). Next, we hear from three high-profile quarterback experts -- Hall of Fame QB Kurt Warner (6:19), former NFL QB David Carr (45:17) and Super Bowl-winning head coach Mike Holmgren (1:07:38). Finally, DJ and Bucky round out the show by naming who they believe to be the prototype quarterback of today's game (1:18:00).

In the third edition of the Move The Sticks prototype series, DJ & Bucky dive into wide receivers. First, the guys discuss the WR attributes they look for when they're scouting (2:31). Next, we hear from three wide receiver experts -- Atlanta Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff (7:29), 2-time Super Bowl champion wide receiver Brandon Stokley (23:27), and Super Bowl-winning head coach Brian Billick (41:38). Finally, DJ and Bucky round out the show by naming who they believe to be the prototype wide receivers of today's game (1:03:07).

In the latest edition of the Move The Sticks prototype series, DJ & Bucky dive into the offensive line. First, the guys discuss the OL attributes they look for when they're scouting (1:13). Next, we hear from three offensive line experts: 3-time Pro Bowl center Shaun O'Hara (4:16), veteran offensive line coach Paul Alexander (22:20), and Super Bowl-winning OL coach Howard Mudd (34:12). Finally, DJ and Bucky round out the show by naming who they believe to be the prototype linemen of today's game (47:25).

In the latest edition of the Move the Sticks prototype series, DJ & Bucky break down the tight end position. First, the guys discuss the TE attributes they look for when scouting (1:54). Next, we hear from a panel of tight end experts: Chargers GM Tom Telesco (7:08), and his standout tight end Hunter Henry (17:19), followed by 11-year veteran TE Anthony Becht (30:36). Finally, DJ and Bucky round out the show by naming who they believe to be the prototype tight ends of today's game (46:34).