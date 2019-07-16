Watch Devin Hester's son juke defenders like his dad

Print
  • By Nick Toney
More Columns >

Juking defenders out of their cleats must run in the Hester family.

Watch Dray Hester dispatch youth flag footballers with the same ease his father Devin did when he set NFL return records. The resemblance is truly uncanny.

Let's compare father and son ankle-breakers. Dray's moves look like something out of Devin Hester's historic rookie year highlight reel. If only such a reel existed...

View this post on Instagram

@devin_d_hester_23 looks back at his incredible seven return TDs from his first year in the league | Throwback Originals

A post shared by NFL Throwback (@nflthrowback) on

Could Dray prove to be a better football talent than Devin? The elder Hester was the most feared man in football at the height of his 11-year reign. He posted 3,695 punt return yards, 7,333 kick return yards and 20 return touchdowns.

But even those gaudy return records are meant to be broken. If Dray ultimately surpasses them, you can bet his proud football dad will be on hand to record it.

Print

Headlines

The previous element was an advertisement.

NFL Shop
0 / 0