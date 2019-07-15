Giants suspend safety Kamrin Moore following arrest

The New York Giants announced on Monday that they have suspended safety Kamrin Moore following his arrest on July 11.

Moore was arrested in Linden, New Jersey for an alleged domestic violence-related incident, according to the team. He has been suspended pending further investigation.

Moore was charged with third-degree aggravated assault specifically by kicking and punching a victim causing injuries and loss of consciousness, according to a criminal complaint from the Union County Prosecutor's Office.

According to the complaint, Moore allegedly stepped on the victim's neck and "struck her on the left side of her face with a closed fist," knocking her unconscious following an altercation between the victim and another woman.

Moore was drafted by the New Orleans Saints with the No. 189 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. The Giants acquired him off waivers after he was cut by the Saints.

The second-year safety played in two games for the Giants last season.