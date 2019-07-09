The Checkdown, Madden join forces for '99 Club' mural

Gamers in Los Angeles can start their roster-building plans early.

The Checkdown teamed up with Madden 20 to reveal the game's four perfectly-rated players -- Aaron Donald, Bobby Wagner, Khalil Mack and DeAndre Hopkins -- on a Los Angeles mural.

It's a thing of beauty for Madden players everywhere.

DEANDRE HOPKINS. WELCOME TO THE CLUB. #99Club

This year's club might be the most exclusive yet. 'Madden 19' featured seven players rated 99 overall. Rob Gronkowski (retired), Von Miller (97 overall), Aaron Rodgers (90 overall), Luke Kuechly (98 overall), and Antonio Brown (98 overall) all exited Club 99 for this season's release.

Not even cover athlete Patrick Mahomes received a 99 overall rating. The four athletes that did make the cut know they're in some rare company.

Bobby Wagner came by to finish the mural.

Go check the mural out at 2270 Venice Blvd in Los Angeles. It'll be around for a limited time; Club 99 is forever.