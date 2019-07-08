Baker Mayfield's Malibu wedding looked awesome

Baker Mayfield knows what it feels like to wake up on a Sunday feeling dangerous.
Now he knows what it feels like to wake up on a Sunday as a married man.
Cleveland's quarterback and fiancee Emily Wilkinson tied the knot on Saturday in front of family, friends, and enough NFL stars to win your fantasy league.
New Browns teammate Odell Beckham Jr. was there -- as were Sterling Shepard and fellow 2018 rookie sensation Saquon Barkley.
This is quite the photo from Bakerâs wedding. Sterling Shepard, Saquon Barkley and OBJ were in attendance it appears. pic.twitter.com/6sEuuE3ZtTâ George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) July 8, 2019
Ex-Sooners Kyler Murray, Dede Westbrook, Orlando Brown Jr., and Mark Andrews also made the guest list.
Family night â¦@CalamigosRanchâ©! #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/q6zSNizMS4â Cale Gundy (@OU_CoachGundy) July 6, 2019
Hundreds more were on hand for the ceremony, according to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot. The venue -- a 250-acre ranch in the heart of Malibu wine country with its own Ferris wheel -- did not disappoint.
View this post on Instagram
A HUGE congrats to @bakermayfield and @ewilkinson You guys look so happy together. I'm so happy for you guysâ¤
Neither did the evening's footwear options. Beckham Jr. came outfitted with his own custom Nike dress shoes, per Complex Sneakers.
.@OBJ got custom Air Jordan 1 dress shoes for Baker Mayfieldâs wedding from @theshoesurgeon ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/mNGwOnzbu5â Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) July 8, 2019
Other guests received their own custom Nike shoes just for attending.
Baker Mayfield gave everyone custom Nike dancing shoes at his wedding this weekend ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ @bakermayfield (via jennawittler, ariellecor) pic.twitter.com/aoccMAq49Dâ The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) July 8, 2019
Kudos to the Mayfields, who are still getting used to that shared surname.
âMr. Mayfield here checking in with... Mrs. Mayfield!ââ Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 7, 2019
Congrats @bakermayfield! pic.twitter.com/trQba5JKKn
Baker's next goal? Getting a ring for his other finger in Miami next February.