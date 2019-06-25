Drew Brees welcomes Zion to NOLA with signed jersey

Zion Williamson just got his first lesson in New Orleanian hospitality.

His professor? Veteran Crescent City star Drew Brees.

The Saints quarterback had a signed jersey waiting for the new Pelicans star and No. 1 overall NBA draft choice. He even included a note welcoming him to the Louisiana sports scene.

Looks like Zion was gifted a signed jersey from Drew Brees. pic.twitter.com/9UXJKIyZe4 â Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) June 22, 2019

It's refreshing to watch a big name like Zion gush over Brees' gesture -- and over his first jersey gifted from a fellow pro athlete. You can tell how much it meant to the South Carolinan who must've grown up on Saints-Panthers battles.

The move is also symbolic of the current torch-passing in New Orleans sports. Brees is on the back nine of his storied run. Zion hasn't even started his yet.

Their career Venn diagram might not intersect for long. While it does, let's lock in a few more amazing moments between NOLA's two top stars.