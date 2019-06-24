Greg Olsen captures Panthers fan's marriage proposal

Max Harvat's heart was pounding when he got down on one knee in a Nashville hotel.

It only got worse when Harvat -- a Panthers fan -- identified the 6-foot-5 stranger recording his big question.

"When I stood up, I looked over and I started having a mini heart attack," Harvat told Panthers team reporter Will Bryan. "I was like, 'I'm 90 percent sure that's Greg Olsen from the Panthers!'"

He was 100 percent right. Harvat didn't have a hidden photographer ready when he proposed to Brooke Hartranft -- so in stepped Pro Bowl tight end Greg Olsen.

"Oh my god, you're my hero," Harvat said to Olsen after the proposal. Then, it sunk in.

Harvat followed the Panthers as a kid growing up in Pennsylvania, according to Bryan. Now its star tight end was recording his life's biggest moment.

Said Harvat: "I'm a huge Carolina fan. I was like, 'Oh my God, you're telling me that Greg Olsen just recorded the whole thing?' I was so excited."

That feeling was clearly mutual. Olsen excitedly asked what the future Mrs. Harvat's answer was, and when he found out, he cheered like he knew the happy couple forever.

"She said yes and I got it all on video, and you don't even know me, but I'm going to send it to you," Olsen said. "It's the best thing I've ever witnessed."