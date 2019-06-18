'Last Chance U' back in Kansas for intense new season

Welcome back to Independence, Kan., where everything has changed.

On Tuesday, Netflix announced its Emmy-nominated JUCO football docuseries Last Chance U will return to Independence Community College. The fourth season begins streaming on July 19 and it sounds like the most intense one yet.

Look away from this spoiler alert, Pirates fans: We're in for a "disastrous season on the field," according to a press release from Netflix.

That's a stark departure from previous installments of the show. Through two years at JUCO powerhouse East Mississippi Community College -- which just sent alums Dakota Allen and Ronald Ollie to the NFL -- and one season at Independence, we've never watched a losing Last Chance U team.

That streak comes to a swift end in Season 4.

Mercurial coach Jason Brown's team is poised to make a run to the JUCO national championship, but according to the show, "the Pirates' fall from grace... leaves the coaches and the town looking for change."

Last Chance U is at its best when the team's title hopes hang in the balance. What a season looks like without any title hopes at all is anyone's guess -- but it should be appointment viewing.