Bills fans can enter contest to get married at halftime

The Buffalo Bills want to add about 71,000 fans to one wedding's RSVP list.
One lucky couple can secure the most Buffalo wedding of all time -- a halftime ceremony at the Bills' Sept. 29 game against the Patriots -- if they win this contest.
We're hosting a wedding. At halftime. On the 50-yard line.â Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) June 17, 2019
And it could be YOU getting married!
We're accepting couples nominations now: https://t.co/Zp9F1ulWmA pic.twitter.com/SJ4lte4JA3
Bills fans have tied the knot in blue and red before. Interrupting an hour of intense AFC East hate with the ultimate expression of love and devotion is a new twist, though.
Picture it: The groom wears a Zubaz-themed tuxedo. The bride walks down the aisle to "The Buffalo Shout." Jim Kelly officiates and the newlyweds drive away on a smashed folding table.
That, and some extra hot wing sauce, will bring a tear to the eye.