Gerald McCoy surprises Panthers with snow cone truck

Gerald McCoy devised the coolest plan to treat his new Panthers teammates.

A snow cone and ice cream truck showed up on the last day of minicamp, courtesy of the newly-added Pro Bowler. His fellow Panthers ate it up -- literally.

A shaved ice truck was waiting for the team after practice.



The man behind it? Newcomer Gerald McCoy. pic.twitter.com/9EFkF28zko â Max Henson (@PanthersMax) June 13, 2019

It's McCoy's 10th day on the job -- but good luck finding one Panther who isn't thrilled about their new D-lineman. Free snow cones will do that to a person.

McCoy knows that better than most. He earned the respect of his ex-Buccaneers teammates on the strength of a few catered practice spreads.

.@Geraldini93 making my snow cone. I think he has a future in this profession pic.twitter.com/ofevSIHgxY â Casey Phillips (@caseyreporting) June 18, 2015

Credit the savvy vet for knowing a good snow cone -- and a good opportunity -- when he sees one.