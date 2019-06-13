Gerald McCoy surprises Panthers with snow cone truck

Gerald McCoy devised the coolest plan to treat his new Panthers teammates.
A snow cone and ice cream truck showed up on the last day of minicamp, courtesy of the newly-added Pro Bowler. His fellow Panthers ate it up -- literally.
A shaved ice truck was waiting for the team after practice.â Max Henson (@PanthersMax) June 13, 2019
The man behind it? Newcomer Gerald McCoy. pic.twitter.com/9EFkF28zko
.@Geraldini93 got the team snow cones after the last day of minicamp pic.twitter.com/Ds9mKWatYeâ Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) June 13, 2019
.@Geraldini93 is a man of the people ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/fDB9lkYzjmâ Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) June 13, 2019
It's McCoy's 10th day on the job -- but good luck finding one Panther who isn't thrilled about their new D-lineman. Free snow cones will do that to a person.
McCoy knows that better than most. He earned the respect of his ex-Buccaneers teammates on the strength of a few catered practice spreads.
.@Geraldini93 making my snow cone. I think he has a future in this profession pic.twitter.com/ofevSIHgxYâ Casey Phillips (@caseyreporting) June 18, 2015
Free food had @cbakerswaggy like... ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½#HardKnocks pic.twitter.com/Ue6SYPGAaPâ NFL Films (@NFLFilms) August 23, 2017
Appreciate the food trucks @Geraldini93! Great teammate pic.twitter.com/o8L3qxjHqrâ GarrisonSanborn (@garrisonsanborn) August 16, 2017
Food trucks courtesy @Geraldini93 post practice ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/LVzr9NIL7Gâ Casey Phillips (@caseyreporting) August 16, 2018
Credit the savvy vet for knowing a good snow cone -- and a good opportunity -- when he sees one.