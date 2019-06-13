Gerald McCoy surprises Panthers with snow cone truck

  • By Nick Toney
Gerald McCoy devised the coolest plan to treat his new Panthers teammates.

A snow cone and ice cream truck showed up on the last day of minicamp, courtesy of the newly-added Pro Bowler. His fellow Panthers ate it up -- literally.

It's McCoy's 10th day on the job -- but good luck finding one Panther who isn't thrilled about their new D-lineman. Free snow cones will do that to a person.

McCoy knows that better than most. He earned the respect of his ex-Buccaneers teammates on the strength of a few catered practice spreads.

Credit the savvy vet for knowing a good snow cone -- and a good opportunity -- when he sees one.

