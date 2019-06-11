Saints give New Orleans rugby player Blewett a tryout

The 2019 Saints might try to score with a player who currently scores tries.

Sean Payton's staff conducted a workout with NOLA Gold rugby player Tristan Blewett, according to FOX Sports 8's Sean Fazende. The South African native currently plays outside center for the local NOLA Gold.

The Saints held an interesting workout today with Tristan Blewitt of the NOLA Gold rugby team, source says â Sean FazendeFOX8 (@SeanFazendeFOX8) June 10, 2019

According to Fazende, Blewett would be the first rugby-playing Saint in team history. He wouldn't be the league's first, though; Patriot Nate Ebner and Texan Johnson Bademosi have U.S. National Team experience, while Eagles reserve tackle Jordan Mailata was a force for the South Sydney Rabbitohs up until 2017.

Even former Ravens Pro Bowler Haloti Ngata dominated the sport once upon a time.

Could Blewett translate his skills from the pitch to the gridiron? This highlight reel suggests the 5'10", 191-pounder has the requisite speed, strength, and vision to make the switch.

The rugby/football crossover can't be understated. Nola Gold GM Ryan Fitzgerald was a former scout for the Senior Bowl and worked for a couple NFL teams. Tristan Blewett brings athletic, open field speed with some nice hands.

ï¿½ï¿½@CoxSportsTV pic.twitter.com/k8QH1LuQw8 â Adam Ney (@sayneykid) June 10, 2019

Payton has a quarterback who plays gunner on special teams. He's developed talents like Mike Thomas and Alvin Kamara.

If anyone can find a role for a rugby player in the NFL, it's the Saints coach.