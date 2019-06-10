Todd Gurley won't save Drake's number to avoid curse

Todd Gurley will hang with Drake whenever the rapper comes to Los Angeles.
Just don't expect Gurley to call him on his cell phone.
Gurley told Uninterrupted that he won't save Drake's contact information to his own phone -- for fear of sparking his own 'Drake Curse.'
Bad news, @Raptors fans... @TG3II tells @Hawk that the @Drake curse is real
Watch:
Pro athletes like Gurley put the "super" in superstitious. Still, there's a clear connection between Drake's sports fandom and poor athletic performance.
You can't blame Gurley for seeing a correlation between the four-time Grammy winner and these cursed athletes:
Serena Williams, who lost to 300-1 underdog Roberta Vinci at the 2015 U.S. Open with one Aubrey Graham in attendance.
Johnny Manziel, the topic of a 2014 Drake song titled "Draft Day." Manziel was released by the Browns two years later.
Drake ~ Draft Day by octobersveryown
OVOSOUND
The Kentucky Wildcats men's basketball team that has not won a title since 2012 -- the year Drake started supporting them.
The Golden State Warriors, whose 3-1 lead in the 2016 NBA Finals evaporated after an infamous bet with fellow rapper French Montana.
View this post on Instagram
#FrenchMontana won a $60,000 bet from #Drake that the Cavs would win the #NBAFinals
The Alabama Crimson Tide football team that received this video from Drake and lost the 2019 National Championship Game to Clemson.
Get your mind right!â Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) January 3, 2019
Motivation from - @Drake repping Bama!#OutworkYesterday#RollTide pic.twitter.com/Pv0nK6JEjt
The good news for Drake? The 2019 Toronto Raptors are one win away from ending his curse -- and opening Gurley's contacts back up entirely.
Until then, Gurley's not risking anything.