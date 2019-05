A room filled with some heroes -- Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler and Chris Wesseling -- are joined by a muscular Steve Wyche to bring you all the latest news around the NFL including Nick Bosa's injury (5:09), the latest Jets drama with Adam Gase and his players (9:06) and Chris Long on the NFL drug policy (20:36). Marc Sessler leads the group through a guided mediation (28:03) before jumping into who are the sneaky stars of 2019. (31:28)

