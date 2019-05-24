Adam 'Pacman' Jones retiring after 12 seasons

Cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones has called it a career.

Jones used social media Thursday to announce his retirement in an Instagram story, which now consists of Jones posting congratulatory messages on his career.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo has since confirmed Jones has retired.

Jones entered the league in 2005 as a first-round pick out of West Virginia with the Tennessee Titans and became an immediate contributor on defense and special teams, starting 28 games over his first two seasons in Tennessee.

He went on to play for Titans, Dallas Cowboys, Cincinnati Bengals and Denver Broncos in 12 seasons, earning an All-Pro selection in 2014 as a returner and making the Pro Bowl in 2014 and 2015 while with the Bengals.

Despite his talent, Jones was also known for off-field incidents, including a well-documented offseason occurrence in 2007 at Las Vegas gentleman's club during NBA All-Star Weekend. Jones received a suspension for the entire 2007 season, and then did not play in 2009.

Jones, who played in seven games for the Broncos in 2018, finishes his playing career appearing in 146 games with 104 starts, totaling 522 tackles, 17 interceptions and 97 passes defensed.

As a specialist, Jones amassed 1,944 yards and five touchdowns on 192 punt returns and 3,232 yards on 125 kickoff returns.

Jones released the following statement through his longtime agent Peter Schaffer:

"How do I start my next chapter? Well, I start by first turning the page and closing out one of the most thrilling chapters of my life. A chapter that started as just a dream from a kid from Boat Rock. A dream that became a reality with the blessings of God Almighty, hard work, the dedication to not give up and a village of prayer warriors surrounding me.

"I stand tall and proud as I announce that this beautiful life-changing ride that I have been on in the National Football League has come to an end, I'm officially hanging my cleats up, with no regrets!

"How can I not be proud, 13 years in the game man, hell, I sometimes can't believe it, but it's real. I will forever be grateful for having the opportunity to do what I love for so many years. We climbed through the mud to get here, we broke barriers, we cried, we laughed, we broke cycles, we broke records, we fell, but got the f--- back up, we lost some and double down and won the rest, we did what they said couldn't be done, and I say we because with my family, my supporters and my Almighty, we built this chapter of the story together.

"I will forever love this game, and it's a blessing to know the game loved me, real s---. I appreciate and thank everyone who played a role in my career. Every organization and coach I was blessed to play for, I am forever grateful for the opportunities and memories. My teammates, my brothers, I thank you, we had an absolute ball. It was a honor to take the field with you all, we left our stain out there together. To every coach that played a part in molding me into the athlete that I am, you'll never be forgotten. Coach Allen, Coach Gibby, Coach Fisher, Zim, Hugh, PG it was a honor to play for some of the best to do it.

"Prime Time, thank you for your love and knowledge, brother. Jerry Jones, thank you for teaching me the business side of this game. Dave, my brother, you know what it is for life.

"Coach Lewis and Mr. Brown there will never be enough words to express how much love I got for you guys. Each of you got to know the real me, you allowed me to be me, on my good days and bad, you had my back. You all showed me and my family, that love and loyalty does exist in this business. I wasn't just a number, people don't understand how much that means to a player and a person. It meant the world to me!

"Peter, my friend, my brother, we are locked in for life. We worked our ass off man. We showed the game what a powerful partnership and friendship looks like! We got it done our way! I thank you for all, Schaffer!

"Baby, my Tish, I hope you know how much I love you and thank God for you every day. You've been my rock, my partner through all, you have kept me lifted when times got hard as hell, through every injury, every lost and victory, you have kept our family centered with peace and always with a smile when doing it all, thank you baby for your strength and unconditional love!

"Mama, those genetics is a monster baby! Thank you for those strong ass legs and quick ass feet you gave me baby! You gave up your dream to have me and passed the baton to me, I hope I made you proud. I love you Mama!

"Zaniyah, Triniti and Jr, thank you for cheering Daddy on, thank you for understanding on the days Daddy couldn't be there, you all are my world, and now it's time for me to pass the baton and cheer you on, cause y'all up next, no cap!

"To my city, Cincinnati, I love you, they say home is where the heart is, you will forever have my heart. Thank you for all the love & support!

"And to all my fans, I totally love you all for life! Y'all filled the stands, wrote the letters, stood in lines, cried for me and with me, celebrated and embraced the victories with me, y'all stayed down with your boy and I am forever grateful for the love.

"I left my blood, sweat and tears out on that field, and it was amazing! I hope you all enjoyed the show. Blessed, humbled, thankful and content, that's a great way to end a remarkable chapter!"