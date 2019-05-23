DDFP: Will Big Ben, Bell or Brown be happiest in the future?

Dave Dameshek is joined in Studio 66 by Handsome Hank & Matt "Money" Smith who finally both make their return! The guys first start off the show with some game of life talk about James Bond, Eddie Spaghetti's weight, Quentin Tarantino's upcoming movie and best pickles to eat (2:16-25:57). Next, the trio gets into the Steelers without Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown and if you can buy into chemistry over talent (26:00)? Then, the guys debate who will be the happiest in 2021 between Ben Roethlisberger, Brown or Bell (37:49). The show wraps up with some funny arguing between Shek and Money over Shek raising his children as Steeler fans in Los Angeles (49:20).

