Nick Bosa out with hamstring; Ward breaks collarbone

The San Francisco 49ers are without the second overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft for the short term.

Defensive end Nick Bosa is dealing with a Grade 1 hamstring strain and will be held out of practice for the next few weeks while receiving treatment, the Niners announced through multiple team beat writers.

Erring on the side of caution more than makes sense for the Niners given the tricky nature of hamstring injuries, so there's no need for Bosa to risk further injury during OTAs in May and early June.

And should the team elect to hold off on Bosa practicing during the three-day mandatory minicamp on June 11-13, he'll have more time to fully heal between the end of minicamp and the start of training camp in late July.

Meanwhile, Bosa isn't the only injury news to come out of San Francisco.

Safety Jimmie Ward suffered a broken collarbone while diving for a ball during Thursday's OTA practice, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported, via sources informed of the situation.

Ward is out for the rest of the spring OTA workout sessions and will have surgery Friday, Rapoport added.

Team sources also told Rapoport that Ward will be out for eight weeks but is expected to be ready for the start of training camp.