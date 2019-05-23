Alex Smith makes appearance at Redskins' OTAs

Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith continues his road to recovery from a gruesome broken right leg suffered in 2018.

But the rehabilitation process hasn't prevented him from stopping by the practice field to check out his teammates putting in work during organized team activities.

The Redskins on Thursday tweeted photos of Smith on the field, including one with him preparing to throw a football.

The published photos are high with the legs out of the shots, so it is unclear if Smith is sporting an air cast or walking boot, or wearing a protective sleeve on his surgically repaired right leg.

Nevertheless, seeing Smith on the field supporting his teammates during OTAs certainly provides a feel-good moment when considering what he endured since suffering the injury in Week 11 of the past season.

While Smith recovers, he will be around to help out the quarterbacks room and especially rookie signal-caller Dwayne Haskins.

And there's little doubt that learning from Smith will eventually pay off for a young quarterback.

While with the San Francisco 49ers, Smith worked with Colin Kaepernick. In Kansas City, reigning league MVP Patrick Mahomes absorbed knowledge from Smith in 2017 before taking over as the Chiefs starting quarterback in 2018.