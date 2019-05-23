Injuries: Jaguars' Josh Allen (knee) not practicing

The Jacksonville Jaguars are practicing Thursday without their first-round pick.

Rookie pass rusher Josh Allen is dealing with a knee contusion and will work off to the side with the Jaguars' medical and training staff, the team announced.

Head coach Doug Marrone told reporters that Allen's injury is "nothing major," according to John Reid of the Florida Times-Union.

Bumps and bruises are prevalent around the league during organized team activities, but it also makes sense for the Jaguars to ease back on Allen as necessary when considering it is May and there's plenty of time before the start of training camp.

The Jaguars used the seventh overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft on Allen, so having him fully healthy for the start of the regular season takes priority.

Here are other injuries we are monitoring Thursday:

1. New York Jets third-overall pick Quinnen Williams is being held out of practice with a calf injury as the Jets are being cautious with the first-round defensive lineman.