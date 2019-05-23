Collins: 'I thought I was always going to be a Giant'

Landon Collins didn't want to leave New York, but the safety had no choice in the matter after Giants general manager Dave Gettleman let him walk out the door and ultimately sign with division rival Washington Redskins.

Collins joined NFL Network's Good Morning Football Thursday and said he would have played his entire career with Big Blue if he had his way.

"It hit me pretty tough, honestly," Collins said. "I thought I was always going to be a Giant. I made it known to the media and the fans. I wanted to be a Giant since I was drafted there, wanted to be one of those Michael Strahans, those guys who finished their years out there. Things didn't turn out that way."

Collins' comments come after he said earlier this week that the Giants allowed him to leave in part because the team wanted a "culture change." The safety noted Gettleman also getting rid of Damon Harrison, Odell Beckham Jr. and Olivier Vernon as part of that change.

"I know with myself, [Harrison], Odell, [Vernon], all we wanted to do was win, and we spoke up because we had to get them to listen to us," Collins told ESPN. "We had to get them to get us winning pieces to help us at least be contenders.

"I think we were too vocal, and that platform was bigger than the Giants, you know, and our words stood out more. And ... if it's not good media, they don't want that kind of media."

On Good Morning Football, Collins was asked about his thoughts on the OBJ trade.

"Gettleman said things he wanted to say, you feel me," Collins said. "He said he wasn't going to trade the man, then he traded him. We was all surprised because that's one of the best receivers in the game and for him to do that and lie to everybody, it's not a good look for players and teammates."

As for his love for New York, Collins appreciates the time spent in the Big Apple, but is looking forward to facing his old team as a key member of the Washington Redskins.

"Appreciate you fans and all the love," he said Thursday. "Honestly, it's been a great journey over there. Sorry, I'm with the Redskins but hey, y'all still get to see me twice a year. We gonna have fun."