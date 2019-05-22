Dak Prescott submits counteroffer to Dallas Cowboys

It's time for our weekly Dak Prescott extension negotiations update.

Bulletin: They're going well.

That's the word from Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who spoke to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport at the Spring League Meeting in Key Biscayne, Fla., on Wednesday.

"I'd generally say going well," Jones said of talks with his franchise quarterback. "These things never have a definitive answer. Because you never know if you've done it until you've done it."

Prescott is entering the final season of his rookie contract and is reportedly targeting a extension worth at least $30 million per year.

Jones added to Rapoport that Dallas has also begun negotiations with running back Ezekiel Elliott and "others."

The owner's comments come after Prescott told NFL Network's Jane Slater that he and his team have submitted a counteroffer to the Cowboys.

"I can't really say on that. It's one from each side," Prescott said of how close the two sides were on compensation. "So yeah, it's my first time doing this. Ask me in a few years and I'll know I'll be able to tell you we sent this one, they sent this one, we're about to get it done. But right now, I'm learning the process too and letting my team handle their business.

Prescott, Elliott and linebacker Jaylon Smith aren't the only Cowboys stars, after DeMarcus Lawrence, to warrant big extensions this offseason. In the last year of his rookie deal, Amari Cooper is also an extension candidate.

Dak said he doesn't know where Cooper and the Cowboys are in negotiations, adding, "I just hope he's catching the balls I throw."