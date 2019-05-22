ATN: Wesseling Wedding Recap; Suh Signing

A room filled with married heroes - Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling, and Gregg Rosenthal are joined by Colleen Wolfe to recap the exciting wedding weekend on Tybee Island. The wedding weekend fun didn't stop and neither did NFL news! The Bucs cut McCoy and signed Suh (15:47), Reuben Foster tore his ACL (23:58), GMFB host to help the Jets find a new GM (25:33) and Chris Long announced his retirement. (41:50). Colleen serenades the group with a new rendition of Odds and Ends to close the show. (54:00)

