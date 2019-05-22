Redskins sign Jon Bostic, place Reuben Foster on IR

Washington Redskins linebacker Reuben Foster's season is officially over.

The Redskins on Monday announced that Foster (knee) was placed on injured reserve. In a corresponding move, they announced the signing of linebacker Jon Bostic.

Foster suffered a torn ACL to his left knee Monday during the Redskins' first organized team activity. Trainers tended to Foster on the field before stabilizing his leg with an air cast, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo previously reported.

The Redskins claimed Foster off waivers from the San Francisco 49ers in late November 2018. The Niners parted ways with Foster following a weekend arrest in Tampa on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence battery.

Florida prosecutors later dismissed the charge and the league announced on April 12 that Foster would be fined two game checks and not be suspended.

Foster was expected to play a large role in the Redskins' defense, but the team will now have to find a way to fill his expected production.

Bostic has plenty of experience when considering he now joins a sixth team in his five-year career, so having him on the roster is a start.