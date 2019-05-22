NFL Scouting Combine events shifted to prime time

The NFL Scouting Combine has a secure home for at least the next two years.

The league's annual pre-draft evaluation tool will return to Indianapolis through 2021 followed by a series of annual options, NFL Network's Judy Battista reported.

The announcement of the NFL Scouting Combine staying put for now also comes with changes surrounding on-field drills. Starting in 2020, the televised drill portion of the combine will shift from the morning and afternoon to the afternoon and prime-time slots on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Battista reported.

"We are always looking at ways of bringing more football to a wider audience," the league said in a statement to NFL Network. "This will enable us to accomplish the goal of reaching more fans while still fully maintaining the football integrity of the event. We will adjust the schedule to ensure a positive experience for the players and clubs."

Select draft-eligible prospects receive an invitation every year to converge on Indianapolis, where they are put through medical evaluations, team interviews (formal or informal), measurements and position drills in front of all 32 NFL teams.

The NFL Scouting Combine is also one of the few events in the league's calendar year when all team general managers, coaching staffs, player personnel departments and NFL agents are located in close proximity.

While the combine is focused on the draft prospects, some team business is also tended to after hours when considering free agency typically starts a week or so after the combine ends.