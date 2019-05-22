NFL awards 2021, 2023 drafts to Cleveland, Kansas City

The NFL universe will converge on Cleveland in 2021.

The league announced Wednesday at the Spring League Meeting that Cleveland has been selected to host the 2021 NFL Draft, while Kansas City will host the 2023 NFL Draft.

No announcement was made on the location of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Cleveland and Kansas City were recently among final draft host destinations considered in recent years, but the league's selection committee chose Nashville in 2019 and Las Vegas in 2020. Denver was also among the finalists to place a pitch to host the annual three-day selection process.

Cleveland will become the sixth different location to host the draft since the NFL began rotating locations.

The draft was previously held in New York City from 1965 to 2014 before taking place in Chicago in 2015 and 2016, Philadelphia in 2017, Dallas in 2018 and most recently in Nashville.

The 2021 draft in Cleveland will be held around "iconic downtown locations around FirstEnergy Stadium, including the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, as well as on the shore of Lake Erie."

The 2023 draft in Kansas City will involve the "iconic area around Union Station and the National World War I Museum and Memorial."