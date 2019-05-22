NFL Fantasy Live Podcast: The Iron Throwin'

Marcas Grant and Michael Fabiano are in studio for the newest NFL Fantasy Live Podcast! The guys start off with the news of the week like Carson Wentz full practicing in OTAs and Cooper Kupp making progress in his ACL recovery (2:30). Next, Michael Koval, the Director of NFL Fantasy Products, joined the show to talk about the new and improved NFL Fantasy app (11:30). Then, the entire group discussed the Game Of Thrones finale, including Aaron Rodgers' take on the final episode (19:15).

