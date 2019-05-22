Divisional playoff games get later Sunday starts

Stay tuned, the NFL is making some alterations as it relates to television broadcasts during the upcoming 2019 season.

At the forefront, Sunday playoff games during the Divisional Round will have later starts, every market will have three games every Sunday and there will be fewer commercial breaks during the Super Bowl.

At Wednesday's Spring League Meeting, it was announced that Divisional Round games on Sunday will be moved back to 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. EST. They had previously started at 1:05 p.m. and 4:40 p.m. and will now match the start times for the conference championship games.

In addition, the single-header rule has been eliminated, so every market will get three games during Sundays in the regular season. This is especially impactful for markets with multiple teams such as the Bay Area with the 49ers and Raiders, Southern California with the Rams and Chargers and the Washington D.C. area with the Redskins and Ravens.

Lastly, the Super Bowl previously featured five commercial breaks per quarter, but will now have four.