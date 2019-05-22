Competition Committee to clarify replay process for PI

During the Spring League Meeting, NFL owners granted the Competition Committee the power to adjust the new pass interference replay review.

NFL Network's Judy Battista and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday morning that the league's owners voted to allow the Competition Committee the ability to adjust the instant replay process for pass interference inside two minutes in each half.

The decision will permit the committee, if it deems necessary, to allow coaches' challenges in the final two minutes rather than a booth review. Without Wednesday's decision, it would have taken an ownership vote to adjust the rule.

The league will hold a series of meetings and conference calls with coaches, and then, if necessary, is expected to change the rule in time for the start of the preseason, Battista added.

Battista previously reported that the NFL was considering giving the Competition Committee the power to alter the new pass interference replay review machinations for fear that new issues would pop up with different sets of standards between what constitutes a booth review. The league also hopes to lessen the number of potential reviews by putting it under a coach's discretion.

The Competition Committee will now move forward with clarifying the rule before the 2019 campaign.

And if NFL changes PI challenge rule, one issue is how they exempt Hail Marys from challenge -- league does not want every Hail Mary challenged. Members of committee indicated they will likely have to define what a Hail Mary is and include that in the rule. â Judy Battista (@judybattista) May 22, 2019

Other decisions stemming from the NFL Spring League Meeting Wednesday:

1. The Kansas City Chiefs' proposal to allow both teams a possession in overtime was not voted on and does not have the support to move forward, Rapoport reported. The Chiefs' proposal will be reconsidered next year. It's unclear if K.C. will tweak the proposal in the coming year in hopes to pass it in 2020, per Battista.

2. The league made player safety recommendations to teams about drills that should no longer be used. Per Battista, the banned drills include: Oklahoma drills, Bull in the Ring/King of the Circle, Half Line/3 Spots/Pods. The hope is banning the drills will lessen concussions.