NFL players, legends and clubs to host youth football camps

This summer, thousands of youth and high school students across the country will take the field to participate in more than 800 youth football summer camps or activities hosted by current players, NFL Legends, coaches, clubs and partners as part of the Play Football Summer Season.

The Play Football Summer Season is an NFL Youth Football initiative highlighting summer football in communities across the country. The camps and activities promise a fun environment to teach young athletes proper playing technique at all skill levels and emphasize the values learned from playing football.

"This platform does more than provide a place for youth to learn to play football," said Roman Oben, NFL Vice President of Youth and High School Football. "It provides lifelong lessons in leadership, discipline and teamwork. Thousands of youth and high school students will learn the fundamentals of football from current players, NFL Legends and coaches, who have a passion to help young people and their communities on and off the field."

The NFL Foundation, the NFL's nonprofit organization representing all 32 clubs, has awarded over $1 million in grants through the Youth Football Camp Grant Program. In its 22nd year, the program recognizes NFL players and coaches who give back to communities in their hometowns or club markets and offer young athletes the opportunity to play in a healthy and fun environment. As part of summer camp season festivities, more than 450 current players, NFL Legends and coaches will host free, non-contact youth football camps for more than 80,000 children. Camps are open to boys and girls ages 5-18.

"The NFL Foundation is proud to work alongside more than 450 players, coaches, and Legends while they give back to their communities impacting over 80,000 youth," said Alexia Gallagher, Executive Director of NFL Foundation. "This summer season not only shapes the next generation of football but continues to instill the values of the game of football one camp at a time."

More than 200 recipients will receive grants to host a single-day FUNdamentals camp featuring a USA Football curriculum. FUNdamentals camps are designed to introduce boys and girls to the fun of football and advance their physical wellbeing through the sport's basic skills and movements in an exciting, high-activity format.

NFL athletes and coaches' representatives hosting camps this summer include: Buffalo Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Thomas Davis; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans; New York Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder; Tennessee Titans corner Logan Ryan; NFL Legend Felix Jones; Denver Broncos corner Chris Harris Jr.; running back Jay Ajayi; and Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.

The NFL has long supported players' philanthropic endeavors and the NFL Foundation has awarded more than $7 million in grants to support free, non-contact youth football camps hosted by current players, NFL Legends and coaches since 1998.

Families interested in finding a camp in their community are encouraged to visit www.ops.nfl.com/playfootball.