London Games ticket news

8 TEAMS, 4 GAMES, 2 STADIUMS

Chicago Bears @ Oakland Raiders | Tottenham Hotspur Stadium | Sun Oct 6 Kickoff 6pm BST

Carolina Panthers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Tottenham Hotspur Stadium | Sun Oct 13 Kickoff 2:30pm BST

Cincinnati Bengals @ Los Angeles Rams | Wembley Stadium | Sun Oct 27 Kickoff 5pm GMT

Houston Texans @ Jacksonville Jaguars | Wembley Stadium | Sun Nov 3 Kickoff 2:30pm GMT

Season tickets and single game tickets for all four 2019 NFL London Games are now sold out.

Thank you to all our UK fans for your support of the NFL London Games. Demand for NFL tickets was extremely high with queues exceeding 80,000. Some of you as a result have unfortunately missed out on tickets.

Can't go to the NFL London Games? Sell your tickets fairly with Ticket Exchange

With the aim of enhancing fan service, we have partnered with Ticketmaster to provide a safe and secure platform that will allow fans to resell and purchase tickets for our London Games in a fair and legitimate way.

This ticket exchange platform launches today and will allow unwanted tickets to be sold at the price the customer paid on a per ticket basis or lower (a 12.5% fee plus VAT will be added to those buying tickets). Tickets cannot be sold for more than the price paid by a customer at the time of booking plus fees.

The resale platforms are as follows:

Individual game tickets (Wembley Stadium and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium) - www.ticketmaster.co.uk/ticket-exchange

NFL season tickets at Wembley Stadium and Tottenham Hotspur stadium (including if you are selling your ticket for only one game) - www.eticketing.co.uk/nfl/Events/Index

Ticket exchange is only available for tickets purchased on the above sites.

All ticket exchange platforms will be open for 4 weeks until 10am on August 25. Please note: THIS IS NOT A GENERAL SALE. The platforms will become open for fans to resell from this date, therefore tickets will only be available if they are posted by fans.

While it is not illegal to resell NFL tickets in the UK, this partnership is being put in place in an attempt to regulate the sale of our tickets by unauthorised sellers. We continue to advise all fans that they should not purchase from any unauthorised channels. Physical tickets are not distributed until later August, therefore tickets sold on unauthorised sites are not verified.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ticketing FAQs can be found here.

Wembley Stadium season ticketing FAQs can be found here.

Hotel and ticket packages remain on sale via Thomas Cook Sport.

Click the image below to view Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ticket prices.

Click the image below to view Wembley Stadium ticket prices.