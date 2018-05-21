Tottenham Hotspur Stadum Tickets FAQs

2019 London Games

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Ticket FAQs

How do I stay up to date with ticket news?

Click HERE to register your interest.

Season tickets

As a season ticket holder at Wembley Stadium, will I be given priority access to season tickets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium?

There will be no priority access to season tickets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Can I purchase season tickets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium?

New season tickets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will be available to purchase from 10am BST, June 6 until 10pm BST, June 10.

What are the benefits of being a season ticket holder at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium?

Pay only one booking fee per season ticket package at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

A voucher for a 25% discount at Europe.NFLShop.com per season ticket sold*

Have the option to purchase via direct debit and spread the cost across two monthly payments

Be at the head of the queue to renew your tickets in 2020

*25% discount offer for season ticket holders is only available at Europe.NFLShop.com and the discount is a one-time only code (per season ticket purchased), valid until 28/05/2020 and excludes sale items. Eligible customers will be sent their shop voucher via email after purchase is complete.

Am I able to purchase a season ticket for all four 2019 London Games?

Subject to availability, you will be able to purchase season tickets at Wembley Stadium and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, however they will be not be connected and will be two separate transactions.

Can I purchase accessible seating season tickets for Tottenham Hotspur Stadium?

Yes. Further details will be released in due course.

As a season ticket holder at Wembley Stadium, will I be able to ensure I am seated with the same group of friends at Tottenham Hostspur Stadium?

As the season ticket process is separate for each stadium, you will be unable to guarantee being seated next to any other specific season ticket holder. Due to the expected high volume of traffic, all new season tickets will be sold on a best available basis. Whilst there will be a stadium map available for reference, you will not be able to select specific seats.

If I am an existing season ticket holder at Wembley Stadium, can I purchase season tickets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium?

Yes, subject to availability, season tickets at Tottenham Hostspur Stadium will be available to the public from 10am BST, June 6 until 10pm BST, June 10.

Is there a ticket limit at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium?

Yes, a ticket limit of 6 per person applies to all ticket purchases at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Single Game tickets

Can I purchase individual game tickets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium?

Onsale dates for individual game tickets will be confirmed at a later date.

How can I purchase hospitality packages at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium?

Onsale dates for hospitality packages will be confirmed at a later date

Is there a child price?

Child tickets (Under 16s) are available. Please see ticket information page for prices.

Babes in arms

If you have a child 18 months or under that you wish to bring to the game, they will be able to attend free of charge however you must collect a ticket for your child from the ticket office on the day of the game. You must purchase a ticket for any child over the age of 18 months.

How can I purchase accessible seating tickets?

Wheelchair spaces and personal assistant seats are distributed across all levels of the stadium. For Accessible seating, please call Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on xxxx xxx xxx .

When will I receive my game tickets?

Season and single game tickets for Wembley Stadium are expected to be dispatched in late September/early October 2019. You should receive your tickets no later than 2 weeks prior to the event. If you have not received your tickets in this time, please visit https://help.ticketmaster.co.uk/

Will there be pre-game activities for fans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium?

Our games at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium enable us to create a fantastic, new and different experience for our fans. The focus will be to produce an enhanced programme of activity that takes advantage of the exciting opportunities inside the stadium rather than the traditional pre-game tailgates.

Travel Packages

Are there ticket and travel packages available?

Thomas Cook and On Location are the only official travel partners of NFLUK. To find out more about the packages available please visit

Thomas Cook Sport

NFL On Location

Clear Bag Policy

To help provide a safer environment for our fans, NFL will be implementing a strict bag policy for all 2019 NFL London Games which will be 100% enforced.

All spectators and staff are prohibited from bringing any bag into the stadium unless it adheres to the NFL regulations as outlined here in the Approved Bags, Non-Approved Bags and Prohibited Items sections. Entry of any non-compliant bag will be refused.

All items and bags carried by spectators and staff will be carefully inspected upon entry to the stadium, which may include a personal wanding/pat down.

Visit the NFL Clear Bag Policy for more information.

Fans with essential medical items that cannot fit in an approved bag will need to contact Tottenham Hotspur Stadium customer service team. The number to call will be released in due course.