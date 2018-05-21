Wembley Stadum Tickets FAQs

2019 London Games

Wembley Stadium Ticket FAQs

How do I stay up to date with ticket news?

Click HERE to register your interest.

Season tickets

When can I renew my season ticket at Wembley Stadium?

Existing season ticket holders will be able to renew, increase, decrease or choose new seats from 10am BST, May 28 until 10pm BST, June 3.

Can I purchase season tickets at Wembley Stadium?

New season tickets at Wembley Stadium will be available to purchase, subject to availability, from 10am BST, June 4 until 10pm BST, June 10.

As a season ticket holder at Wembley Stadium, will I get priority access to season tickets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium?

There will be no priority access to season tickets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

What are the benefits of being a season ticket holder at Wembley Stadium?

A saving of 10 per cent over the cost of individual game tickets

Pay only one booking fee per season ticket package at Wembley Stadium

A voucher for a 25% discount at Europe.NFLShop.com per season ticket sold*

Have the option to purchase via direct debit and spread the cost across two monthly payments

Be at the head of the queue to renew your tickets in 2020

*25% discount offer for season ticket holders is only available at Europe.NFLShop.com and the discount is a one-time only code (per season ticket purchased), valid until 28/05/2020 and excludes sale items. Eligible customers will be sent their shop voucher via email after purchase is complete.

Am I able to purchase a season ticket for all four 2019 London Games?

Subject to availability, you will be able to purchase season tickets at Wembley Stadium and Tottenham HotspurStadium, however they will be not be connected and will be two separate transactions.

Can I renew/purchase accessible seating season tickets for Wembley Stadium?

Yes, please contact Ticketmaster during the onsale times listed above, on 03333213123

If I am an existing season ticket holder at Wembley Stadium, can I purchase season tickets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium?

Yes, subject to availability, season tickets at Tottenham Hostspur Stadium will be available to the public from 10am BST, June 6 until 10pm BST, June 10.

If I don't want to renew my season ticket at Wembley Stadium this year, will I lose any priority access for next year?

Yes, the only way to retain the exclusive season ticket holder benefits is to renew your season tickets for 2019.

As a season ticket holder, can I just buy tickets for one game at Wembley Stadium but keep the same seats?

The only way to guarantee keeping the same seats is to renew your season tickets. Any season tickets not renewed will made available for anyone to purchase in the public sale from 10am BST, June 4.

Is there a ticket limit at Wembley Stadium?

Yes, a ticket limit of 8 per person applies to all ticket purchases at Wembley Stadium.

Single Game tickets

Can I purchase individual game tickets at Wembley Stadium?

Onsale dates for individual game tickets will be confirmed at a later date.

How can I purchase hospitality packages at Wembley Stadium?

Hospitality packages will be available to purchase from 9am BST, June 4. Please visit ticketmaster.co.uk/nfl for further information

Is there a child price?

Child tickets (Under 16s) are available. Please see ticket information page for prices.

Babes in arms

If you have a child 18 months or under that you wish to bring to the game, they will be able to attend free of charge however you must collect a ticket for your child from the ticket office on the day of the game. You must purchase a ticket for any child over the age of 18 months.

How can I purchase accessible seating tickets?

Wheelchair spaces and personal assistant seats are distributed across all levels of the stadium. For Accessible seating, please call Wembley Stadium on 0800 093 0824.

When will I receive my game tickets?

Season and single game tickets for Wembley Stadium are expected to be dispatched in late September/early October 2019. You should receive your tickets no later than 2 weeks prior to the event. If you have not received your tickets in this time, please visit https://help.ticketmaster.co.uk/

Travel Packages

Are there ticket and travel packages available?

Thomas Cook and On Location are the only official travel partners of NFLUK. To find out more about the packages available please visit

Thomas Cook Sport

NFL On Location

Clear Bag Policy

To help provide a safer environment for our fans, NFL will be implementing a strict bag policy for all 2019 NFL London Games which will be 100% enforced.

All spectators and staff are prohibited from bringing any bag into the stadium unless it adheres to the NFL regulations as outlined here in the Approved Bags, Non-Approved Bags and Prohibited Items sections. Entry of any non-compliant bag will be refused.

All items and bags carried by spectators and staff will be carefully inspected upon entry to the stadium, which may include a personal wanding/pat down.

Visit the NFL Clear Bag Policy for more information.

Fans with essential medical items that cannot fit in an approved bag will need to contact Wembley Stadium customer service team on 0800 093 0824 in advance of gameday.