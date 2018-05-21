Wembley Stadium Tickets FAQs

Wembley Stadium Ticket FAQs

Thank you to all our UK fans for your support of the NFL London Games. Demand for NFL tickets was extremely high with queues exceeding 80,000. Some of you as a result have unfortunately missed out on tickets.

Can't go to the NFL London Games? Sell your tickets fairly with Ticket Exchange

With the aim of enhancing fan service, we have partnered with Ticketmaster to provide a safe and secure platform that will allow fans to resell and purchase tickets for our London Games in a fair and legitimate way.

This ticket exchange platform launches today and will allow unwanted tickets to be sold at the price the customer paid on a per ticket basis or lower (a 12.5% fee plus VAT will be added to those buying tickets). Tickets cannot be sold for more than the price paid by a customer at the time of booking plus fees.

The resale platforms are as follows:

Individual game tickets (Wembley Stadium and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium) - www.ticketmaster.co.uk/ticket-exchange

NFL season tickets at Wembley Stadium and Tottenham Hotspur stadium (including if you are selling your ticket for only one game) - www.eticketing.co.uk/nfl/Events/Index

Ticket exchange is only available for tickets purchased on the above sites.

All ticket exchange platforms will be open for 4 weeks until 10am on August 25. Please note: THIS IS NOT A GENERAL SALE. The platforms will become open for fans to resell from this date, therefore tickets will only be available if they are posted by fans.

While it is not illegal to resell NFL tickets in the UK, this partnership is being put in place in an attempt to regulate the sale of our tickets by unauthorised sellers. We continue to advise all fans that they should not purchase from any unauthorised channels. Physical tickets are not distributed until later August, therefore tickets sold on unauthorised sites are not verified.

Single Game tickets

Can I purchase individual game tickets at Wembley Stadium?

Season tickets and single game tickets for all four 2019 NFL London Games are now sold out.

How can I purchase hospitality packages at Wembley Stadium?

Hospitality packages are on sale via 0800 783 1440 or via ticketmaster.co.uk/nfl.

Is there a child price?

Child tickets (Under 16s) are available. Please see ticket information page for prices.

Babes in arms

If you have a child 18 months or under that you wish to bring to the game, they will be able to attend free of charge however you must collect a ticket for your child from the ticket office on the day of the game. You must purchase a ticket for any child over the age of 18 months.

How can I purchase accessible seating tickets?

Wheelchair spaces and personal assistant seats are distributed across all levels of the stadium. For Accessible seating, please call Wembley Stadium on 0800 093 0824.

When will I receive my game tickets?

Season and single game tickets for Wembley Stadium are expected to be dispatched in late September/early October 2019. You should receive your tickets no later than 2 weeks prior to the event. If you have not received your tickets in this time, please visit https://help.ticketmaster.co.uk/

Travel Packages

Are there ticket and travel packages available?

NFL On Location and Thomas Cook Sport are the only official travel partners of NFL UK. To find out more about the packages available please visit NFL On Location.

Hotel and ticket packages remain on sale via Thomas Cook Sport.

Season tickets

Can I purchase season tickets at Wembley Stadium?

Wembley Stadium season tickets are now SOLD OUT.

What are the benefits of being a season ticket holder at Wembley Stadium?

A saving of 10 per cent over the cost of individual game tickets

Pay only one booking fee per season ticket package at Wembley Stadium

A voucher for a 25% discount at Europe.NFLShop.com per season ticket sold*

Have the option to purchase via direct debit and spread the cost across two monthly payments

Be at the head of the queue to renew your tickets in 2020

*25% discount offer for season ticket holders is only available at Europe.NFLShop.com and the discount is a one-time only code (per season ticket purchased), valid until 28/05/2020 and excludes sale items. Eligible customers will be sent their shop voucher via email after purchase is complete.



Clear Bag Policy

To help provide a safer environment for our fans, NFL will be implementing a strict bag policy for all 2019 NFL London Games which will be 100% enforced.

All spectators and staff are prohibited from bringing any bag into the stadium unless it adheres to the NFL regulations as outlined here in the Approved Bags, Non-Approved Bags and Prohibited Items sections. Entry of any non-compliant bag will be refused.

All items and bags carried by spectators and staff will be carefully inspected upon entry to the stadium, which may include a personal wanding/pat down.

Visit the NFL Clear Bag Policy for more information.

Fans with essential medical items that cannot fit in an approved bag will need to contact Wembley Stadium customer service team on 0800 093 0824 in advance of gameday.

Click the image below to view Wembley Stadium season ticket prices