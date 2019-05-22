Aaron Rodgers plans to learn LaFleur's system quickly

Aaron Rodgers is an expert at analyzing Game of Thrones. With the HBO series over, the Green Bay Packers quarterback is focusing on becoming an expert in Matt LaFleur's offense.

"I don't know the whole offense yet," Rodgers said Tuesday, via the team's official website. "I've been studying it, but there's a difference between understanding it on paper and actually getting reps in it."

Rodgers noted that it took him three years to learn Mike McCarthy's offense when he entered the NFL. Now a veteran, the 35-year-old signal-caller believes he can learn LaFleur's scheme in three months. After not playing much in the preseason the past several seasons, Rodgers noted he'll probably see more reps this summer to enhance his comfort in the offense.

"I'd like to think I might be a half step ahead with my ability to recall things and learn things quickly, but I can't say I'm an expert in this offense at this point," Rodgers said. "It's going to be a work in progress throughout the OTAs and minicamp. But it's been a fun challenge to study more in the offseason.

"I'm spending time watching my iPad, studying my iPad at night, studying my notes and trying to come in here prepared every day. Because it's important that I can lead from an aptitude standpoint with the offense, even if I still don't understand the intricacies of certain reads or concepts. Getting guys lined up in the right spot is an important part of my job."

After spending his entire career with McCarthy, Rodgers is confident that LaFleur's scheme can be successful in Green Bay, noting the prosperity the former assistant had elsewhere under the likes of Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay. Importing that type of offense to the Packers could unleash Rodgers like we haven't seen in years.

"It's going to be different. It's going to look different, formationally and with motions," he said. "I think it's an offense that I can infuse creativity in and put my stamp on it."

Putting one of the most physically gifted quarterbacks ever to sling a pigskin in an offense that has the chance to magnify his talent is one of the most intriguing subplots as we meander towards the 2019 campaign.