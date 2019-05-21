DDFP: Top 5 Summer Movies & Actor Redundancies

Dave Dameshek is joined in Studio 66 by Bald Bryan of the Adam Carolla Show! The guys touch on some NFL news, including the reaction to Shek's Top 12 QB list (2:15). Next, Bald Bryan gives us his top five summer movies he is looking forward to (30:45). Then, Bryan tells Shek the newest additions to the actor redundancies list (59:21). Finally, Shek and Eddie Spaghetti wrap up the show with a tiny Game Of Thrones finale recap (1:12:20).

