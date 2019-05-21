Titans' Adoree' Jackson pays for Jaylon McKenzie burial

The death of Jaylon McKenzie, an eighth-grade football player who was killed by a stray bullet, struck a chord throughout the NFL world.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, Tennessee Titans cornerback Adoree' Jackson and business partner James Moore paid for burial expenses over the weekend, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott paid for funeral services.

McKenzie was leaving a party near St. Louis on May 4, when, according to Illinois State Police, the 14-year-old was was hit by the stray bullet. He died not long after at a nearby hospital. A 15-year-old girl was also hit, but survived.

Jackson grew up in Illinois before playing high school and college football in California.

A standout for Metro East's football team, McKenzie had already been featured in Sports Illustrated.

Within the pages of SI, McKenzie said he wanted to "follow in the footsteps" of Jackson all the way to the NFL.