Injuries: Cole Beasley, Frank Gore sidelined at OTAs

The Buffalo Bills have a laundry list of injuries as organized team activities ramp up, including several offseason additions.

Coach Sean McDermott noted that receiver Cole Beasley and center Mitch Morse will not practice after undergoing surgery for core muscle procedures a few weeks ago.

McDermott said tight end Tyler Kroft, who the Bills signed from Cincinnati, suffered a broken foot in practice on Monday and will need surgery. It's the same foot the TE injured last season.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Kroft is facing a 3-4 month recovery, so could have a shot to be back for the start of the season.

Thirty-six-year-old running back Frank Gore will also miss practice with a foot and ankle injury sustained recently. Fellow running back T.J. Yeldon is dealing with a groin injury.

Early in offseason workouts teams will be more cautious about putting players to work with minor issues that could become bigger problems if pressed. Erring on the side of caution is the name of the game in May.

Here is other injury news we are tracking Tuesday:

1. Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck will miss Tuesday's OTA session due to a calf strain. The issue isn't expected to be serious, and the team is just being cautious with the franchise signal-caller.

2. Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson confirmed quarterback Carson Wentz will be a full participant in OTAs.

3. Tennessee Titans defensive back Adoree Jackson is absent from organized team activities as he had a procedure on his foot or ankle this offseason and has been in a boot, Rapoport reported. Along with Jackson, offensive tackle Jack Conklin, tight end Jonnu Smith and kicker Ryan Succup were also not seen at OTA.