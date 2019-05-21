Injuries: 49er Nick Bosa injures hamstring in OTAs

San Francisco 49ers rookie defensive end Nick Bosa suffered an apparent hamstring injury during Tuesday's OTA, NFL Network's Omar Ruiz reported. He received treatment from a trainer and limped to the team huddle at the conclusion of practice. Kyle Shanahan said he doesn't know the severity of the injury.

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo won't be cleared for team drills (11-on-11) until training camp, according to head coach Kyle Shanahan. Garoppolo is still recovering from a torn ACL he sustained in Week 3 last season but has participated in 7-on-7 drills during OTAs.

The 49ers are down a few other players as well.

Shanahan said linebacker Fred Warner had a procedure done on his knee and will not participate in OTAs but is expected to be be available for training camp. Running back Matt Breida has a slight tear in his pectoral muscle and will miss OTAs and minicamp. Finally, running back Raheem Mostert had another surgery on his broken forearm, which delays his return a month.

Here is other injury news we are tracking Tuesday:

1. The Buffalo Bills have a laundry list of injuries as organized team activities ramp up, including several offseason additions.

Coach Sean McDermott noted that receiver Cole Beasley and center Mitch Morse will not practice after undergoing surgery for core muscle procedures a few weeks ago.

McDermott said tight end Tyler Kroft, whom the Bills signed from Cincinnati, suffered a broken foot in practice on Monday and will need surgery. It's the same foot the TE injured last season.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Kroft is facing a 3-4 month recovery, so could have a shot to be back for the start of the season.

Thirty-six-year-old running back Frank Gore will also miss practice with a foot and ankle injury sustained recently. Fellow running back T.J. Yeldon is dealing with a groin injury.

Early in offseason workouts teams will be more cautious about putting players to work with minor issues that could become bigger problems if pressed. Erring on the side of caution is the name of the game in May.

2. Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck will miss Tuesday's OTA session due to a calf strain. The issue isn't expected to be serious, and the team is just being cautious with the franchise signal-caller.

3. Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson confirmed quarterback Carson Wentz will be a full participant in OTAs.

4. Tennessee Titans defensive back Adoree' Jackson is absent from organized team activities as he had a procedure on his foot or ankle this offseason and has been in a boot, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported. Along with Jackson, offensive tackle Jack Conklin, tight end Jonnu Smith and kicker Ryan Succop were also not seen at OTA.

5. Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll revealed that running back Chris Carson "had a little work done" on his knee, per team reporter John Boyle. Carroll added that Carson should be back in a couple weeks.

6. Carolina Panthers wide receiver Mose Frazier broke his arm in OTAs and will undergo surgery by team doctor Pat Connor, according to Rapoport. The team was high on the potential of the young wideout, who led them in TDs in the preseason, but will have to wait to see how he recovers from this setback.