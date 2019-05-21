Greedy Williams signs rookie contract with Browns

The Cleveland Browns' top draft pick inked on the dotted line.

The team announced second-round corner Greedy Williams signed his rookie contract.

The No. 46 overall pick, Williams was projected by many draft analysts as a potential first-round selection, but slid on draft day, becoming the seventh cornerback taken when the Browns swiped him in the second round, their first pick of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Questions about Williams' strength and willingness to aid in run defense could have led to his draft fall, but the talented LSU product's ability to cover in space should earn him snaps as a rookie in an underrated Cleveland defense. Pairing Williams with last year's first-round pick, Denzel Ward, could give the Browns a dynamic corner duo for the next several seasons.