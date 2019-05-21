Jags DE Yannick Ngakoue expected to attend OTAs

The Jacksonville Jaguars will have their top pass rusher on the field when organized team activities open Tuesday.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that Yannick Ngakoue is expected to be at OTAs beginning today, per a source informed of the situation.

The star defensive end enters the final year of his rookie contract, which led to questions about whether he'd show up for voluntary workouts without a new deal. The former third-round pick previously reported for the opening of voluntary workouts earlier this spring but left after the first few days.

Since being selected out of Maryland, Ngakoue has been a terror off the edge for Jacksonville, compiling 29.5 sacks in his first three seasons. He is among the best young perimeter pass rushers in a league where disrupting the quarterback is vital. Set to earn just $2.025 million on the final year of his contract, the 24-year-old surely wants a hefty raise.