Bengals moving tackle Cordy Glenn to left guard

Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman Cordy Glenn is kicking inside to make room for the team's first-round pick.

The veteran left tackle said Monday he's moving to left guard. The eight-year pro is embracing the change after discussing the decision with offensive line coach Jim Turner.

"Coach Turner and I had a man-to-man talk," Glenn told reporters, via Paul Dehner of The Athletic.

The move opens the left tackle spot for No. 11 overall pick Jonah Williams. The Bengals clearly view the Alabama product as ready to start on Andy Dalton's blindside from the get-go, handing the rookie the starting left tackle gig without so much as a competition.

The 29-year-old Glenn has made all 90 career starts in the NFL at offensive tackle. Kicking inside isn't as easy as a snap of the fingers, but the Bengals believe the move will help get the five best blockers on the field.

"Love his mindset," coach Zac Taylor said of Glenn moving to guard, via Fletcher Page of the Cincinnati Enquirer. "He wants to do whatever to help us win. ... It's helpful that he's done it in the past (in college at Georgia)."

Glenn struggled in his first season in Cincy after being traded from Buffalo last year. Now he attempts to rejuvenate his career with a move to guard.