Champ Bailey to be inducted to Broncos' Ring of Fame

Former Denver Broncos cornerback Champ Bailey will accomplish a very rare feat in 2019.

The Broncos announced Monday that Bailey was selected for induction to the team's Ring of Fame, making him the first Bronco to be elected to the Ring of Fame and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in the same year.

"It comes as no surprise that Champ has been voted into the Broncos' Ring of Fame in his first year of eligibility," Broncos president & CEO Joe Ellis said in a statement released by the team. "Not only did he make so many incredible plays as a Bronco, but the consistency and leadership he brought to this organization for 10 seasons as a perennial All-Pro was second-to-none.

"To see the way Champ's career has been appreciated over the last four months -- first by the Pro Football Hall of Fame and now as our newest Ring of Famer -- is very special for us. We congratulate Champ on this well-deserved honor and look forward to celebrating everything he's meant to the Broncos in October."

Bailey becomes the 13th defensive players and second cornerback to be inducted to the Broncos' Ring of Fame.

After spending his first five seasons with the Washington Redskins (1999-2003), where he was a four-time Pro Bowler, Bailey joined the Broncos via trade in 2004 and remained one of the NFL's top cover cornerbacks for the rest of his career.

In 10 seasons with the Broncos, Bailey was a three-time All Pro selection (2004-06) and made the Pro Bowl eight more times. Bailey's 12 total Pro Bowl selections mark the most in NFL history for a cornerback, and he is a member of the 2000s NFL All-Decade Team.

Bailey is scheduled for enshrinement to the Hall of Fame on Aug. 3 in Canton, Ohio, while the Broncos will recognize his induction to the Ring of Fame on Oct. 13.