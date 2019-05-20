Carson Wentz will have no limitations for Eagles' OTAs

Carson Wentz is expected to be on the field when the Philadelphia Eagles open OTAs Tuesday.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Wentz will have no limitations for on-field drills during organized team activities, per sources informed of the situation. The team will be smart and monitor their starting quarterback, but Wentz is expected to get the majority of work, per Rapoport.

Wentz's ended the season on the sideline due to a back injury, the second straight year an injury wiped out the end to the QB's campaign.

The Eagles have been mum on Wentz's recovery. Coach Doug Pederson declined to give any specifics when asked about his starting signal-caller 10 days ago.

"We'll address it when we get to OTAs," Pederson said at the time.

We're now at OTAs.

Wentz participating in team drills during OTAs is a good sign as the franchise quarterback knocks off the rust in preparation for the 2019 season. With Nick Foles no longer around as insurance, keeping Wentz healthy will be the key long-term goal in Philly.