Redskins' Reuben Foster carted off with left leg injury

Washington Redskins linebacker Reuben Foster went down during the first day of organized team activities with an apparent left leg injury.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that Foster was carted off the field Monday early in the team's OTA session. Foster was in tears, sobbing as he was driven back to the team facility and an air cast was placed on the injured leg, per Garafolo.

Foster appeared to injure his left leg after getting pushed to the ground, per multiple reporters at practice. Trainers, along with coach Jay Gruden and GM Bruce Allen, tended to the linebacker before he was carted off the field.

"He's going to get his MRI and all the tests he has to do," Gruden told reporters Monday afternoon. "We don't have any information right now. He just ran through a gap, stepped on [Tyler] Catalina's foot and then landed funny on his left leg and we're getting it checked out now."

The Redskins claimed the talented but troubled linebacker who was waived by the San Francisco 49ers last season. The NFL announced last month that Foster would be fined two game checks but not suspended for his latest off-field incident.

Washington planned to slide Foster into the middle of an underrated defense. Depending on the severity of Monday's injury, those plans could be on hold.