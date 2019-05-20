Roundup: Colts sign former Broncos QB Chad Kelly

Quarterback Chad Kelly turned a recent tryout at the Indianapolis Colts' rookie minicamp into a job.

The Colts announced the signing of Kelly on Monday, giving the team four quarterbacks on the roster ahead of organized team activities. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Kelly entered the league in 2017 as a seventh-round pick (Mr. Irrelevant) out of Ole Miss with the Denver Broncos after dealing with controversy in college, including being dismissed from Clemson.

He missed his rookie season while recovering from wrist surgery, but off-field trouble found Kelly again in Oct. 23, 2018, when he was arrested for suspicion of first-degree criminal trespassing. The Broncos released Kelly the following day.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that the league is reviewing Kelly's arrest and the QB could be subject to a possible suspension.

Kelly, whose uncle is Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly, provides the Colts another signal-caller for the summer months along with Andrew Luck, Jacoby Brissett and Phillip Walker.

To make room on the roster, the Colts waived defensive tackle Jordan Thompson.

Here are other transactions we are monitoring Monday:

1. The New York Jets signed free agent punter Matt Darr. He has a 39.5 net average over three seasons with the Bills (2018) and Dolphins (2015-16).