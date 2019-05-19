Ex-Lions center Travis Swanson announces retirement

Travis Swanson is retiring from professional football.

The free-agent center announced Saturday that he is walking away from the game after four years with the Detroit Lions and one with the Miami Dolphins.

Swanson, a third-round pick of Detroit in the 2014 NFL Draft, started 53 of 65 games played. The center finished the 2015 and 2017 seasons on injured reserve with shoulder and head injuries.

Swanson started 11 games at center for Miami last season, filling in for the injured Daniel Kilgore.