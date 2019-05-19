Ex-Lions center Travis Swanson announces retirement

Travis Swanson is retiring from professional football.
The free-agent center announced Saturday that he is walking away from the game after four years with the Detroit Lions and one with the Miami Dolphins.
View this post on Instagram
I decided to retire from the game of football. Those words are hard to write. However, I have a sense of comfort knowing Emily and I are walking away from this game with offers that were on the table. This ultimately came down to a family decision between Emily and I. When my daughter Kendyl was born and I first saw her, my heart expanded and completely changed my priorities. I will always love football, but the love for your child is a level of love that has no comparison. I have been an offensive lineman for 22 years of my life and will be for the remainder. In my years as a lineman, I have learned so many life lessons. It is extraordinary that this game has the power to take a kid from Kingwood, Texas to places all over the globe. I have played on phenomenal teams, played for phenomenal coaches, and played in phenomenal stadiums. I cannot thank enough all the individuals who have helped me along the way and I will personally thank each one of you privately. The people I have met and the places I have been I will carry with me for the rest of my life. Emily and I have gained friends all over the country through this game. Thank you again to everyone who has helped Emily and I along the way to get to where we have gone. We are excited to start this next chapter in our life.
Swanson, a third-round pick of Detroit in the 2014 NFL Draft, started 53 of 65 games played. The center finished the 2015 and 2017 seasons on injured reserve with shoulder and head injuries.
Swanson started 11 games at center for Miami last season, filling in for the injured Daniel Kilgore.