Chris Long announces retirement after 11 seasons

Defensive lineman Chris Long is calling it a career.

The two-time Super Bowl champion inferred via Twitter on Saturday that he has played his last down in the NFL.

"Cheers," he wrote. "Been a hell of a journey. Eleven years and I can honestly say I put my soul into every minute of it. Highs and lows. I've seen them both and I appreciate the perspective. Gratitude and love to those who lifted me up."

Long played 11 seasons, including the last two with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Around The NFL will have more on this story shortly.