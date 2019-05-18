Olivier Vernon 'ready to get it rolling' with Browns

Perhaps one day the answer to a trivia question, defensive end Olivier Vernon was the first player of the 2019 offseason sent from the New York Giants to the Cleveland Browns.

Officially, Vernon, who was initially sent to the Browns in exchange for guard Kevin Zeitler and the swap of some draft picks, became part of a very large trade as he and receiver Odell Beckham Jr. were sent to Cleveland.

While the pass rusher didn't draw the same notice as Beckham, he's expected to make an impact in a salient season for the franchise as it looks to carry on the positive momentum from a promising 2018 campaign and a much-ballyhooed offseason.

No doubt like many, when Vernon learned Beckham was also headed to the Browns, his excitement grew.

"When they did say [Beckham] was coming over here, I thought, 'OK. All right. I see they got a plan,'" Vernon said via the Akron Beacon-Journal.

The plan for Vernon is likely to compliment stud edge rusher Myles Garrett and provide a veteran presence for a burgeoning Browns defense.

Vernon made his first Pro Bowl last season, as he tallied seven sacks in 11 games with 21 quarterback hits. Over two seasons in New York, Vernon missed nine games, but was still productive on the edge.

"I spoke to [Cleveland general manager John Dorsey] a few times, and I just like what I heard from him as far as his vision and what he's trying to do," Vernon said. "It's been a lot of rough years for the Browns, so it can only last so long. The plan is set up. We've just got to execute it.

"I know what I bring to the table. You know? They say you're going to get what you pay for. So you're going to get what you traded for, and I'm glad to be here. I'm glad to be embraced by this organization. They want me here, and I'm just ready to get it rolling."

With Vernon's departure, he leaves a Giants franchise that has had most of its roster moves questioned and criticized as 2019 would seem to be a season of rebuilding. He has become a part of a Browns team brimming with promise and hype. While expectations are at a high with a roster of a well-known talent, the 28-year-old who has suddenly become a leader on a new team stresses execution above all else.

"I mean, shoot, whatever we put into it is what we're going to get out of it," Vernon said. "So we've got great talent, but talent isn't everything, man. We've just got to handle our business and do what we've got to do.

"Everybody just plays off each other, man. You're as good as your teammates, you know. If the teammates are getting the job done and you're doing your job at the same time, everybody's going to prosper."