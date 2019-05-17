Beardless Baker Mayfield looks completely different

The face of the new-look Cleveland Browns has a new-look face.

Baker Mayfield arrived at team OTAs on Thursday without his trademark beard. It takes some getting used to when you see it.

Now let's compare that to the first day of Browns OTAs. Baker's beard hardly fits under his helmet chinstrap.

Mayfield's beard actually tells the story of his blossoming NFL career, according to WKYC's Matthew Florjancic. He grew it out after his comeback win over the Jets in his pro debut. He shaved it off a few weeks later after a loss to the Chargers. And it grew back as he led Cleveland to five wins over the season's final eight weeks.

Mayfield probably wanted a clean-shaven look for his summer nuptials to fiancée Emily Wilkinson. It had to go for the sake of the wedding photos.

He should be back to maximum scruff -- just in time for the 2019 season.